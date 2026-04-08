PM Shehbaz extends gratitude to brotherly countries as ‘we proceed to Islamabad Talks’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended gratitude to brotherly countries of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Qatar for their support towards reaching the ceasefire as “we proceed to Islamabad Talks”.

“As we proceed to Islamabad Talks, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries People’s Republic of China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Türkiye, Arab Republic of Egypt and State of Qatar for extending invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire and giving peaceful diplomatic efforts a chance to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict,” the prime minister said on X.

The prime minister also appreciates and thanks brotherly countries of Gulf Cooperation Council, whose “consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remains quintessential for our efforts”.

“The leadership of all our brotherly countries and United States of America demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight, sagacity and patience in giving peace a chance,” the premier added.

He also thanked all partners and friends of the country across the world “who have reached out and acknowledged Pakistan’s sincere efforts for the global peace”.

“Let us all work together to forge a lasting peace in the region and beyond!” he added.