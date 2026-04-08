E-Paper | July 14, 2026

PM Shehbaz extends gratitude to brotherly countries as ‘we proceed to Islamabad Talks’

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended gratitude to brotherly countries of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Qatar for their support towards reaching the ceasefire as “we proceed to Islamabad Talks”.

“As we proceed to Islamabad Talks, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries People’s Republic of China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Türkiye, Arab Republic of Egypt and State of Qatar for extending invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire and giving peaceful diplomatic efforts a chance to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict,” the prime minister said on X.

The prime minister also appreciates and thanks brotherly countries of Gulf Cooperation Council, whose “consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remains quintessential for our efforts”.

“The leadership of all our brotherly countries and United States of America demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight, sagacity and patience in giving peace a chance,” the premier added.

He also thanked all partners and friends of the country across the world “who have reached out and acknowledged Pakistan’s sincere efforts for the global peace”.

“Let us all work together to forge a lasting peace in the region and beyond!” he added.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe