Trump says US will ‘work closely with Iran’ but no uranium enrichment

President Donald Trump says that the US will “work closely with Iran” but there will be no uranium enrichment.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said: “The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive regime change.”

“There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust’,” he said, claiming it has been under “very exacting Satellite Surveillance” and “nothing has been touched from the date of attack.”

Trump said that the US is and will be in talks with Iran on “tariff and sanctions relief”.

He further said that many of the 15-points offered by the US have “already been agreed to”.