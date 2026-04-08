E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Kuwait welcomes ceasefire, stresses need for Iran and its allies to immediately cease all hostilities

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Kuwait has welcomed Donald Trump’s ceasefire declaration, while “appreciating the efforts exerted to reach this announcement, and primarily the role played by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in sparing the region further escalation”, its foreign ministry said.

Kuwait reaffirmed “its support for all mediation efforts and endeavours aimed at restoring calm, expressing hope that this announcement will lead to a comprehensive and sustainable settlement that enhances security and stability in the region”.

It underscored the importance of full adherence to the ceasefire to create the conditions for dialogue and stressed the necessity for Iran “and its proxies, including factions, militias, and armed groups loyal to it, to take the initiative to immediately cease all hostile acts and practices that undermine stability, and to respect the sovereignty of states, thereby ensuring that such violations are not repeated”.

The Gulf state also stressed the necessity of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and all maritime passages.

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