Turkiye’s Erdogan welcomes Iran ceasefire, urges full implementation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed a ceasefire declared in the Iran war, urging its full implementation on the ground and warning against any provocations or acts of sabotage, Reuters reports.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate all actors who contributed to the process leading to the declaration of the ceasefire, especially our friendly and brotherly Pakistan,” he said on X.

He said he hoped the ceasefire would hold and that the region could return to peace after suffering from conflict and instability since late February, adding that Turkiye would continue to support efforts towards a lasting peace.