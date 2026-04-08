E-Paper | July 14, 2026

President Zardari thanks brotherly countries for constructive role in urging dialogue

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President Asif Ali Zardari has acknowledged and thanked brotherly countries, including China, Egypt, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Russia for their support and constructive role in encouraging calm and dialogue during a difficult period.

In a statement issued by the President Secretariat, the president appreciated all concerned for “demonstrating pragmatism, flexibility and statesmanship in reaching this understanding, noting that such outcomes require political will and a willingness to prioritise engagement over confrontation”.

The president commended the efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for their initiative, leadership and sustained diplomatic engagement that contributed to advancing Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation and peace.

He reaffirmed that the ceasefire should be “consolidated through sustained dialogue, confidence-building and a clear commitment to peaceful resolution”.

A post on X by the Presidency also said the president “urges vigilance against spoilers”.

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