E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Sherry Rehman thanks Iran, US, ‘all those’ involved in de-escalation efforts

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PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, speaking in the Parliament’s Upper House, appreciated Iran and the US for agreeing to the temporary ceasefire.

“Much worse could have come not just for our Muslim brothers and sisters in the region, but for us as well. So it is time to thank all those who have in their own countries sat up all night, worked the phones, sat together and also brought us to a place of ceasefire and understanding,” Rehman said.

She further said: “It is, as we understand, a fragile peace. We all know that, and for that we have to thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, for understanding that time is required.

“We have to thank the United States of America, who also have brought everything back from the brink and whoever has put in the effort on really taking the world out of a crisis that we were seeing in horror.

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