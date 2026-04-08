E-Paper | July 14, 2026

President Zardari terms ceasefire timely step for ‘dialogue, restraint’

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President Asif Ali Zardari has welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran, terming it a “timely step that offers space for dialogue, restraint and a more stable regional environment”.

According to a statement issued by the President Secretariat, the president said that Pakistan had consistently worked, in good faith, for de-escalation.

“We did it for the region and in the greater good of humanity at large, when the world was perilously close to a grave disaster,” he remarked, adding that peace remains essential for security, economic stability and the well-being of people across interconnected regions.

“Pakistan is proud to have led with wisdom, resolve and a steadfast commitment to peace, and expressed appreciation for the leadership of Iran and the United States for stepping back from the brink and choosing dialogue over devastation,” the president was quoted as saying.

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