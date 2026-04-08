E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Pakistan brought world back from ‘gates of certain hell’, says Senator Sherry Rehman

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PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has hailed the ceasefire and the peace efforts, saying that the “world has come back from the gates of certain hell”.

“Pakistan has brought not just the region […] this war was taking us to the gates of certain hell. We have come back from the jaws of a terrible, terrible scenario, which were once considered unthinkable in this entire historic spectrum.

“Our geopolitics, and all our efforts and our diplomacy have gone towards coming back from this destructive, unthinkable brink of disaster,” she said, thanking PM Shehbaz, DPM Ishaq Dar and CDF Field Marshal.

She also appreciated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his support during these times to the government.

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