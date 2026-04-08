EU not commenting on Hormuz security yet, spokesperson says

The EU Commission has declined to comment on possible future steps to secure traffic in the Strait of Hormuz at this stage of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Reuters reports.

“We have the news of the ceasefire. We’re welcoming it. As the High Representative (Kaja Kallas) has said, we have a window in terms of mediation that needs to stay open and then we take it from there”, EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said during a daily press briefing.

He stressed the Strait of Hormuz was a global “public good” that should remain open for all.