Hamas says Iran truce ‘significant step’ in ‘diminishing American hegemony’

A senior Hamas official has hailed the ceasefire that halted the joint US-Israel military campaign against Iran, calling it a “significant step” in curbing American hegemony in the Middle East, AFP reports.

“The ceasefire … is undoubtedly a significant step toward diminishing American hegemony in the region and paves the way for the imminent demise of the illegitimate entity,” said Bassem Naim, a Hamas political bureau member, referring to Israel.

“The will of the free peoples, ready to pay the price for freedom and independence, has triumphed. Congratulations to the people and leadership of Iran, and our condolences to all the martyrs,” he said in a statement.