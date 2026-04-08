Iran ceasefire ‘fragile’, Trump ‘impatient to make progress’: Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has welcomed a “fragile truce” with Iran, urging Tehran to negotiate in “good faith” to reach a long-term deal and warning US President Donald Trump was “not one to mess around,” AFP reports.

“If the Iranians are willing in good faith to work with us, I think we can make an agreement,” Vance said during a visit to Budapest.

He added if the Iranians don’t come to the negotiating table, “they’re going to find out that the President of the United States is not one to mess around. He’s impatient. He’s impatient to make progress. “