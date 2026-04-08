E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Kuwait says has been dealing with ‘intense wave of Iranian attacks’

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Kuwait has reported Iranian attacks that have been ongoing from 8am local time and damaged power and desalination plants as well as oil facilities, hours after a Iran-US truce came into effect, AFP reports.

“Since 8am (0500 GMT) today, Kuwaiti air defences have been engaging an intense wave of hostile Iranian attacks, dealing with 28 drones targeting the State of Kuwait,” Kuwait’s military said in a statement on X.

It said it “intercepted a large number of these hostile drones” but that the attacks caused “significant material damage to oil facilities, power plants and water desalination plants”.

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