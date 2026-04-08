E-Paper | July 14, 2026

PM Shehbaz thanks Iran for agreeing to ceasefire in 45-minute call with President Pezeshkian

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PM Shehbaz Sharif spoke this afternoon with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call, which lasted for over 45 minutes, the PM’s Office says.

Terming the conversation “warm and cordial”, the PMO said the prime minister conveyed his “deep appreciation for the wisdom and sagacity of the Iranian leadership in agreeing to the ceasefire and for accepting the prime minister’s offer to host negotiations between Iran and the US in Islamabad later this week”.

He also conveyed his respects to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to PMO, President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz and “appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani leadership to bring about a temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan”.

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