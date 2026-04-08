Iran president says ceasefire ‘fruit of blood’ of slain supreme leader Khamenei

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has termed the ceasefire with the US the “fruit of the blood” of its assassinated former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene,” he said on X.

“From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defence, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision.”