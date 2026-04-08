E-Paper | July 14, 2026

IMO working to ensure ‘security of transit’ through Strait of Hormuz

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The UN agency responsible for safety at sea has said that it is working to ensure “security of transit” through the Strait of Hormuz following the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East war, AFP reports.

“I am already working with the relevant parties to implement an appropriate mechanism to ensure the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” said International Maritime Organisation (IMO) chief Arsenio Dominguez.

“The priority now is to ensure an evacuation that guarantees the safety of navigation,” he said in a statement.

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with Iran saying it had agreed to provide safe passage in the Strait.

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