Qatar urges Iran to ‘cease all hostile acts’, welcomes ceasefire

Doha has called on Tehran to halt any hostile acts, as it welcomed a deal between the United States and Iran for a two-week truce, AFP reports.

“Qatar expresses its welcoming of the announcement of the ceasefire… considering it an initial step toward de-escalation,” the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The ministry affirms the importance of full adherence to the ceasefire… emphasising the necessity for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take the initiative to immediately cease all hostile acts and practices that undermine regional stability,” it added.