Portugal welcomes ceasefire, appreciates Pakistan’s role

The Portuguese government welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Portugal expressed its appreciation for Pakistan’s mediation role, as well as the efforts of all partners involved in the negotiations.

Calling it a “decisive first step toward a lasting and sustainable diplomatic solution,” Portugal reiterated its full support for the diplomatic process. The government said it had underlined this commitment during contacts over the past two days with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Egypt.