E-Paper | July 14, 2026

South Korea to push for the release of ships in the Strait of Hormuz

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South Korea’s presidential Blue House has said that the government would do its best to ensure the country’s ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, Reuters reports, citing local media.

South Korea would consult with shipping companies and accelerate communication with related countries to ensure the passage of the ships, the reports said.

South Korea’s maritime ministry said in a statement that authorities discussed with local shippers ways to help their vessels pass through the strait.

While authorities maintained an advisory to avoid sailing near the strait due to lingering risks in the region, they will provide full support for the 26 South Korean-flagged vessels stranded there, the ministry said.

South Korea aims to move the vessels out during the two-week ceasefire, a Seoul official told Reuters.

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