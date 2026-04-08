Israel renews strikes on south Lebanon despite Mideast truce

Israel renewed its strikes in south Lebanon, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the Iran war truce does not include Lebanon.

The strikes came despite Hezbollah not claiming any operations since 2200 GMT.

Israel renewed an evacuation order for an area more than 40 kilometres inside Lebanon, saying “the battle in Lebanon is ongoing”.

It followed another warning to evacuate a building in the southern Tyre region, which Israel then struck, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

NNA reported several strikes across the south.