US-Iran ceasefire deal ‘step back from the brink,’ EU’s Kallas says

The US-Iran ceasefire deal “is a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation,” Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat, wrote in a post on social media platform X, AFP reports.

“It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping, and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement,” she added.

Kallas said she had spoken to Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, adding that the door to mediation must remain open as the war’s underlying causes remain unresolved.

Kallas said she would be discussing the conflict on her trip to Saudi Arabia today.