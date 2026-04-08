Maersk says US, Iran ceasefire may create Strait of Hormuz transit opportunities

Danish shipping group Maersk has said that the ceasefire between the US and Iran may create transit opportunities for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, but that it did not yet provide full maritime certainty, Reuters reports.

“Any decision to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be based on continuous risk assessments, close monitoring of the security situation, and available guidance from relevant authorities and partners,” Maersk said in a statement to Reuters.

“At this point, we take a cautious approach, and we are not making any changes to specific services,” the company said.