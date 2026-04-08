E-Paper | July 14, 2026

READ: How Democrats and Republicans are reacting to the US-Iran ceasefire

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US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire with Iran has drawn sharply contrasting reactions from US lawmakers, reflecting deep partisan and ideological divisions in Washington.

Democrats largely framed the move as a belated attempt to avoid a worsening conflict. Many progressive House Democrats, however, expressed frustration that the ceasefire did not mitigate the president’s broader conduct.

More than 85 members had called for Trump’s impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment as of Tuesday evening.

Republicans offered a contrasting view, largely praising the president’s handling of the situation.

The divide between Congress and the White House highlights broader unease over Trump’s foreign policy approach.

Read how the lawmakers, including Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Lindsey Graham, reacted here.

Demonstrators wave Iranian flags during a protest against US military action in Iran near the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2026. — AFP
Demonstrators wave Iranian flags during a protest against US military action in Iran near the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2026. — AFP
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