Kazakhstan hopes truce will be ‘long lasting’

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

In a post on X, the president’s office also lauded Pakistan’s role in achieving the agreement, stating that “it was reached with the mediation of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir”.

“This agreement became possible due to the goodwill and wisdom of the President of the United States, Donald Trump and the senior leadership of #Iran, as well as all countries involved in the military conflict,” he added.

His office said that the president “expressed hope that the truce agreement will be long-lasting and will contribute to the development of global trade and the economic prosperity of all nations”.