UN chief ‘welcomes’ two-week US-Iran ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the US-Iran two-week ceasefire, his spokesperson said, while urging all parties to work toward long-term peace in the Middle East, AFP reports.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He added that the UN chief “calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. “