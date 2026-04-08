New Zealand welcomes ceasefire, says ‘grateful’ for Pakistan’s role

New Zealand welcomed the ceasefire announcement and expressed appreciation to Pakistan, Turkiye, and Egypt for finding a resolution, its foreign minister has said.

In a post on X, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said, “New Zealand welcomes the announcements by the United States and Iran over the past few hours — as we welcome all efforts to bring an end to this conflict”.

“While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting ceasefire,” he added.

“We are grateful for the work of Pakistan, and others such as Turkiye and Egypt, to seek to find a solution to the crisis,” he said.