E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Israel backs US decision for temporary ceasefire in Iran

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Israel has said that it supports US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend the bombing of Iran for two weeks as part of a ceasefire deal if Tehran reopens the vital Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region,” the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbours, and the world,” the statement added.

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