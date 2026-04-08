Augusta already firm and fast ahead of 90th Masters

AUGUSTA: Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Rory McIlroy tested their shotmaking at opening practice for the 90th Masters on Monday as the world’s top golfers prepared for the year’s first major.

Formidable conditions are expected for Thursday’s first round at Augusta National, where there’s no rain in the forecast and undulating greens are likely to run firm and fast all week.

“The course is in great shape, and it’s already pretty firm,” said Australian Cam Smith, the 2022 British Open champion. “It seems like there’s just a little bit more grass. It’s a little bit fuller... It will be firm and fast, I would assume.”

Under cloudy skies with a light breeze, spectators watched the stars under the Georgia pines.

“You will see long hitters doing well here,” two-time winner Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain predicted.

McIlroy, who became the sixth man to complete a career Grand Slam by winning his first green jacket, began practice rounds over the weekend.

“The first few days it’s all about enjoying the perks,” said McIlroy. “But once Tuesday night is over, the serious business begins. There’s a mental change where I’m focused on the play and hopefully winning another Masters.”

The 36-year-old world number two from Northern Ireland is trying to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back Masters winners.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler has not competed since sharing 22nd at the Players Champio­nship three weeks ago.

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their second child, son Remy, on March 27 and the entire family is in Augusta this week.

“It has been fun,” Scheffler said. Scheffler won his first event of the year at January’s American Express before completing a run of 18 PGA top-10 finishes.

The 29-year-old American, a two-time Masters champion, won last year’s British Open and PGA Championship and can complete a career Grand Slam at June’s US Open.

The field of 91, including 46 from outside the United States, will not feature five-time Mas­ters winner Woods or three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson.

Both are absent for the first time since 1994, Mickelson due to family health issues and Woods on a break for treatment after being arrested on a DUI charge last month.

“I’m pulling for him as a human being, forget his golf,” two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson said of Woods. “Anybody that’s struggling with anything, I feel for him because I’ve went through a lot of mental stuff. Nothing but love for him and hopefully he can come back stronger.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 and 2024 US Open winner, won LIV Golf titles last month at Singapore and South Africa. He was sixth at the Masters in 2024 and fifth last year.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026