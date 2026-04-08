Egypt welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the move “represents a very important opportunity that must be seized to make room for negotiations, diplomacy and constructive dialogue,” Al Jazeera reports.

The ministry said in a statement on Facebook that the truce must be built upon with a full commitment to “stopping military operations and respecting freedom of international navigation”.

It said Egypt will continue efforts with Pakistan and Turkey “to promote security and stability in the region,” and the talks between the US and Iran “must take into account the legitimate security concerns” of the Gulf nations.