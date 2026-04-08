Australian PM welcomes two-week ceasefire as ‘positive’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described US President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure as not “appropriate”, but welcomed a two-week ceasefire as “positive,” AFP reports.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to use language such as that from the president of the United States, and I think it will cause some concern,” Albanese told Sky News Australia.

Albanese welcomed news that the United States and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire, barely an hour before Trump’s deadline expired.

“What we have called for is a de-escalation, and that is what has occurred, and that’s a good thing,” the Australian leader said.

“This is positive news. We’ve been calling for a de-escalation for some time. We want to see a resolution of the conflict.”