E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Rubio announces release of abducted US journalist in Iraq

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the release of US journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently abducted by an Iraqi group near Baghdad.

“The US Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, U.S. personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and our Iraqi partners, for their assistance in securing her release.”

Rubio said the resolution reflects the “steadfast commitment” of the Trump administration to the safety and security of American citizens.

“We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq.”

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