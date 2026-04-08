Iran accepts Pakistan’s request to reopen Hormuz for 2 weeks

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced Tehran’s decision to accept Pakistan’s request to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks.

“On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express my gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.

“In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran’s 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations,” he posted on X.

The statement further said: “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”