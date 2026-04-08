Dar emphasises Pakistan’s ‘continued resolve’ to pursue diplomacy in Middle East to Turkish FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s “continued resolve” to pursue diplomacy and dialogue in the Middle East to the Turkish foreign minister, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

It adds that Dar has discussed the latest regional developments with Hakan Fidan, with the former highlighting Islamabad’s “continued resolve to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement, sharing the latest developments in Pakistan’s efforts to fostering peace and stability in the region”.