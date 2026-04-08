UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said in a post on X, “There is no military objective that justifies the wholesale destruction of a society’s infrastructure or the deliberate infliction of suffering on civilian populations.”
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UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said in a post on X, “There is no military objective that justifies the wholesale destruction of a society’s infrastructure or the deliberate infliction of suffering on civilian populations.”