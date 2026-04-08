Iranian military spokesman warns against attacks on energy infrastructure

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command, has said if the country’s infrastructure is attacked, armed forces will “do to the infrastructure of the United States and its allies something that they will be deprived of the region’s oil and gas for years and be forced to withdraw from the region”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement shared by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Zolfaghari has said the country fired ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones at US and Israeli interests across the Middle East today.

That includes strikes on more than 30 sites in cities across central and southern Israel, he added.