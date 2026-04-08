Italy says Iranian people must not be made to pay for the actions of their government

The Iranian people must not be made to pay for the actions of their government, Italy has said, after US President Donald Trump threatened that “a whole civilisation will die tonight”, Reuters reports.

A statement from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office condemned Iran’s attacks on its neighbours, but noted that the actions of a “regime” must be clearly separated from the fate of ordinary people.

“The Iranian civilian population can not and must not be made to pay the price for the guilt of its government,” the statement said.