WHO chief warns against attacks near Iran’s Bushehr power plant

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has echoed a warning from the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, against military attacks near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, Al Jazeera reports.

“Such actions could lead to a severe radiological accident, with serious and long-term health consequences for people now and for generations to come, while also harming the environment across Iran, the region, and beyond,” the WHO chief has said on X.

Ghebreyesus has also called on all parties “to rapidly choose a peaceful path out of this escalating conflict to protect public health and prevent a human and environmental catastrophe”.