FBI warns ‘Iran-affiliated cyber actors’ targeting critical US infrastructure

The FBI’s Cyber Division warns that “Iran-affiliated cyber actors” are targeting operational technology across US critical infrastructure, including programmable logic controllers (PLCs).

“These attacks have led to diminished PLC functionality, manipulation of display data and, in some cases, operational disruption and financial loss,” the bureau has said on X.

It urges US organisations, including municipalities and those in the water and energy sectors, to review tactics, techniques, and procedures and indicators of compromise.