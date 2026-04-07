Gulf states’ restraint against Iran not limitless, Bahrain warns at UN

Bahrain’s foreign minister has warned that the patience of Gulf states is not limitless in the face of Iranian attacks, as Tehran has targeted its neighbours in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes, AFP reports.

“Our countries have exercised considerable restraint and patience in the face of ongoing Iranian aggression, but this restraint cannot be expected to continue without limit,” Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani has told reporters.

“Our rights under international law cannot be diminished by inaction, nor can accountability be avoided by turning a blind eye.”