US-Israel playing ‘Russian roulette’ with Bushehr strikes

The US and Israel are playing “Russian roulette” by targeting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, which could lead to widespread environmental degradation, a political analyst has told Al Jazeera.

Striking the facility could also affect citizens’ daily power needs, as it forms part of Iran’s energy infrastructure, said Abas Aslani, senior research fellow at the Centre for Middle East Strategic Studies.

The US is targeting “civilian infrastructure” rather than a military one, Aslani has said, adding that “this is a violation of international law” and carries a strong risk of a “nuclear disaster”.