US ‘made history’ with use of one-way attack drones: Centcom

The US military has announced that it is using one-way attack drones as part of its operations in Iran

“Last night, US forces launched one-way attack drones into Iran during Operation Epic Fury,” Central Command (Centcom) has said on X.

“Centcom made history a month ago when it began using low-cost aerial attack drones in combat for the first time,” it adds.

“Today, hundreds of US drones are fully integrated into offensive and defensive operations against Iran. These platforms operate in the air, at sea, under the sea and on the ground in support of our military objectives,” Centcom chief Admiral Brad Cooper has been quoted as saying.