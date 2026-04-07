UN probe finds Israeli fire, Hezbollah IED killed peacekeepers in Lebanon

Three UN peacekeepers who died in two separate incidents in Lebanon in March were likely killed by Israeli tank fire in one case and by a Hezbollah improvised explosive device (IED) in the other, AFP reports citing a United Nations probe.

“We have requested with the relevant parties that the cases be investigated and prosecuted by national authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure criminal accountability for crimes against peacekeepers,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, has told reporters.