E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Turkiye does not approve of ‘total destruction of Iran’: Erdogan

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara does not approve of the “total destruction of Iran”, Anadolu reports.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan commented on regional tensions, saying Turkiye does not approve of efforts aimed at the “total destruction of Iran,” while also expressing concern over Iran’s stance toward neighbouring countries.

The directorate adds that the leaders addressed cooperation between the two countries, with Erdogan saying the solidarity between Turkiye and Spain, “especially in defence and across all fields,” has been welcomed by their peoples.

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