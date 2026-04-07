The government in Madagascar has declared a nationwide state of energy emergency for 15 days, making it the latest country to introduce emergency measures to deal with the fallout of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.
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The government in Madagascar has declared a nationwide state of energy emergency for 15 days, making it the latest country to introduce emergency measures to deal with the fallout of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.