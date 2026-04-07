Israeli military ‘regrets’ damage to Tehran synagogue, claims strike aimed at ‘senior military target’

The Israeli military has expressed regret over “collateral damage” to a synagogue in Tehran caused by an overnight strike it claims was targeting a senior Iranian commander, AFP.

“Last night, the IDF (Israeli military) struck a senior commander in the emergency headquarters ‘Khatam al-Anbiya’ of the Iranian terror regime,” an Israeli military spokesperson has claimed, responding to a question from AFP.

“The IDF regrets the collateral damage to the synagogue and emphasises that the strike was targeted at a senior military target within the regime’s armed forces, not at any place of worship.”