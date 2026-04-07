E-Paper | July 13, 2026

UAE ‘deeply regrets’ Security Council failure to pass Hormuz draft resolution

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The UAE’s mission to the UN has said it “deeply regrets” the Security Council’s failure to “endorse a clear framework for international cooperation in ending Iran’s illegal attacks and threats to the global economy”, Al Jazeera reports.

“The Strait of Hormuz must remain open to all, and the freedom of navigation must be preserved. No country should have the power to shut down the arteries of global commerce and drive the world to the brink of economic calamity,” it said in a statement shared on X.

“The Security Council’s failure to act does not diminish the urgency of this crisis or the UAE’s resolve,” it continued, adding that the UAE would continue to push for international efforts to secure navigation in the strait.

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