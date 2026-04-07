Iran spokesperson says power of ‘civilised’ nation will prevail over ‘brute force’

In response to US President Donald Trump’s threat that he would destroy “a whole civilisation” in Iran, Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson has responded, stating, “the power of a ‘civilised’ nation’s culture, logic, and faith in its righteous cause will undoubtedly prevail over the logic of brute force”.

“A nation that has every faith in the righteousness of its path shall harness all its capacities and capabilities to safeguard its rights and legitimate interests,” says Esmaeil Baghaei on X.