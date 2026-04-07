E-Paper | July 13, 2026

If disruption in Hormuz strait persists, ‘suffering will extend far beyond region’: Pakistan’s UN envoy

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Continuing his address to the UN Security Council, Pakistan’s UN envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad says, “If the military escalation [in the Strait of Hormuz] and disruptions persist, the suffering will extend far beyond the region, translating into widespread economic hardship.”

He has thanked Bahrain for its work on the draft resolution, noting the urgency of the situation and the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“This is an important issue, not only for the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries but also for all other states in the region and beyond, including Pakistan,” he adds.

“It is also logical … that any discussion or arrangement related to the Strait of Hormuz will have to take into account the legitimate interests of the GCC countries.”

Ahmad has noted that time and space need to be available for diplomatic efforts in the region to “facilitate a return to dialogue and engagement”.

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