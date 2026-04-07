Israel urges all vessels to evacuate south Lebanon maritime area up to Tyre

The Israeli military has urged all vessels in the maritime zone off the coast of southern Lebanon to immediately head north of the city of Tyre, warning that it would operate in the area, AFP reports.

“Hezbollah’s activities expose naval vessels in the maritime area between Tyre and Ras al-Naqoura to danger, which compels the IDF to take action against it in the maritime domain,” the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee has posted on X.

“To ensure your safety, all anchored or sailing naval vessels in the specified maritime area shown on the navigation map must immediately proceed north of the Tyre area,” he adds.