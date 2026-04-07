UN Security Council ’failed to shoulder its responsibility’: Bahraini FM

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani is reading out a statement on behalf of Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan at the United Nations Security Council, Al Jazeera reports.

The countries “express their regret that the resolution presented before you today has not been adopted”, Al Zayani has said.

“The council failed to shoulder its responsibility in relation to an illegal conduct that requires decisive action with no delay,” he adds.

“We had hoped that the draft resolution would present a step towards a permanent solution that would ensure navigational freedom in the Strait of Hormuz as a national waterway that no country has the right to obstruct … according to international law.”