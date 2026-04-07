Bahrain’s FM says Iran has ‘no right’ to close Hormuz

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani is addressing the UN Security Council before it votes on the resolution related to the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reports.

Bahrain’s FM says the resolution seeks to respond to “grave developments” affecting the critical Gulf waterway, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies transit.

“The member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council represent the primary source of global energy supplies. This renders the security of the Strait of Hormuz a shared international responsibility,” Al Zayani says.

“Therefore, we declare loudly and unequivocally that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no right to close this waterway to international navigation, nor to deprive the peoples of the world of these resources, essential for life.”